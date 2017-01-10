Louth Town slip at free-scoring Moorlands

Louth Town missed the chance to move up to seventh in the Lincolnshire League as they were beaten 3-0 at in-form Lincoln Moorlands Railway on Saturday.

Simon Mowbray and George Zeurner put the hosts 2-0 ahead at the break before Mowbray’s late second put the seal on a seventh straight win for Moorlands who have scored 36 goals in this sequence.

Carl Forman’s side, who went in search of a third straight win, stayed in eighth despite the defeat.

They will look for a swift return to winning ways on Saturday when they travel to second-bottom Ruston Sports (kick-off 2pm).

The Lincoln side have lost seven of their eight home matches in the league this season, while Louth have picked up points in half of their 10 away trips.