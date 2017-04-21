Louth Town: Will it be third time lucky against Wyberton?

Louth Town will hope to sign off their season with a win when they line up for their final assignment of the season on Saturday.

Town have had an inconsistent season on their return to league football after a year’s absence.

They sit 10th in the Lincolnshire League and face a difficult final game at third-placed Wyberton (kick-off 3pm).

Saturday’s opponents will be familiar foes with the teams having met twice already this month in the Supplementary Cup and league, both of which ended in defeat for the White Wolves.