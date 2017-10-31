Mixed weekend for Louth Old Boys in league and cup

Louth Old Boys’ inconsistent start to the season continued when they were beaten 3-1 at home on Saturday.

The town side had the chance to make it three straight wins in East Lincs Combination Division One, but slipped to their second league defeat of the campaign against Immingham Town Reserves.

They remain sixth, but still just six points behind early season leaders Tetney Rovers who are unbeaten.

The rest of our East Lincs Combination sides were in league cup action over the weekend.

Alford Town made it into the quarter-finals of the East Lincs Trophy after claiming the derby bragging rights against Louth Old Boys Reds.

The sides were locked at one goal apiece at the break, but the visitors eased away to complete an impressive 5-2 scoreline.

Terry Ramsden and Luke Barton got on the scoresheet for Old Boys, while Alford boasted five different scorers in Joe Irving, Tom Lempard, Jess Marshall. Andrew White and substitute Thomas White.

But AFC Louth were knocked out, 2-1, at North Somercotes United Reserves, skipper Aron Burton bragging the consolation.

In the EM Trophy, Louth Old Boys Vets gained revenge for their clubmates as they saw off Alford Town’s second team.

Like the other derby, the first half ended in stalemate at 2-2, but a Lee Jaines double helped the visitors to win out 5-3.

Ben Allen, Simon Beeton and Michael Goy were also on target for Louth, while Lee Twigg (2) and Jack Brown replied for Alford.

Mablethorpe Athletic Sports also made it through to the next round with an impressive 5-0 win at Marsh Rovers.

Fixtures – Division One: Cleethorpes Town A v Louth Old Boys. Division Two: AFC Louth v Alford Town; Louth Old Boys FC Reds v Chapel Swifts. Division Three: Alford Town FC Second XI v Burgh Athletic; Louth Old Boys FC Vets v Grimsby Borough FC Dev B.