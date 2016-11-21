More away woes for Louth Town

Louth Town slipped two places to seventh in the Lincolnshire Football league after slipping to a heavy away defeat on Saturday.

Doubles from Sam Triffitt and Scott Nicholson helped condemn the White Wolves to a 5-2 defeat at Nettleham who started the day third from bottom.

Paul Coulam and Edward Eddison replied for Louth who have conceded 14 goals in their last three away trips, while Stephen White was also on target for the hosts.

Town will be looking for an immediate response as they hit the road again on Saturday with a trip to Sleaford Town Reserves. Kick-off 3pm.