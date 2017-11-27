Old Boys are three points off the pace

Louth Old Boys FC sit fifth in the East Lincs Football Combination following Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at leaders Grimsby Borough Devolpment A.

However, they remain just three points off their rivals in a tightly-contested division.

In Division Two, Louth Old Boys Reds lost 3-2 at home to Scamblesby with Robert Hodgekins and Jordan Mackin grabbing the consolations.

Samuel Allen scored twice as Alford Town won 2-1 at Ludford Rovers while AFC Louth were thrashed 11-1 at home to Tetney Rovers in the Mowdales Charity Cup.

In Division Three, Market Rasen Town Reserves beat Louth Old Boys Vets 3-1, Carl Mumby with the consolation.

Alford Reserves lost 1-0 at home to Grainthorpe.