Rawlings earns Louth Town point at Grimsby Borough

Rocky Rawlings struck to earn Louth Town a precious Lincolnshire League point at Grimsby Borough Reserves on Saturday.

The White Wolves trailed 1-0 at half-time to former leaders Grimsby who had slipped down the table to fifth following a run of five straight defeats.

But Rawlings’ ninth league goal of the season rescued a draw for Carl Forman’s side who have collected 10 points from their last five games.

Town remain in eighth place, but within eight points of second-placed Lincoln Moorlands, as they hit the road again on Saturday for their fourth in a sequence of five consecutive away matches.

They will face a stern test at third-placed Hykeham Town who boast an unbeaten record at their Memorial Hall Ground this campaign.

The match kicks off at 2pm.