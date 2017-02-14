RUMOUR MILL: | Guardiola eyes Hernandez brothers | Spurs set sights on Martial | Rashford loan move blocked | Inter want Chelsea boss Conte

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is watching Atletico Madrid brothers Lucas and Theo Hernandez, and plans for a £40m summer raid for the pair. The Catalan coach is a huge admirer of the defensive duo, and has been keeping tabs on them over the past six-months. (The Sun)

Tottenham have been told they will have to fork out £5m to sign on-loan Espanyol goalkeeper Pau Lopez on a permanent basis. (Daily Mirror)

Spurs are tracking Manchester United’s French forward Anthony Martial and could offer him an escape from Old Trafford in the summer. (Daily Mirror)

Huddersfield forward Elias Kachunga is being watched by Everton, Watford and Middlesbrough ahead of a potential summer switch. (Daily Mirror)

Monaco right-back Fabinho has been in talks with Arsenal, Barcelona and both Manchester clubs, according to his father. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United stopped Marcus Rashford from going out on loan in January. West Ham and Sevilla wanted the sign the talented youngster, but the Red Devils rejected both offers. (The Times)

Inter Milan’s new Chinese owners are ready to offer Chelsea boss Antonio Conte a £13m-a-year salary and a £350m transfer kitty to rebuild the Italian giants. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool are lining up a £20million bid for Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt. (Liverpool Echo)

Antoine Griezmann’s image advisor Sebastien Bellencontre says a move to Manchester United would be “ideal”. (So Foot)

West Ham target Nikola Kalinic could leave Fiorentina for Chinese Super League Tianjin Quanjian in the summer. (La Nazione)

Man United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly set to go from £200,000-a-week to £300,000-a-week after politely asking for a pay-rise, reminding his bosses that Spanish giants Real Madrid are still sniffing about. (The Guardian)