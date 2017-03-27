RUMOUR MILL: Hazard has ‘agreed deal to join Madrid’ | Liverpool and Manchester United to do battle for James | Arsenal and Atletico vie for Lacazette | Morata wanted by Chelsea | Schmeichel lined up to replace veteran Cech

Manchester United and Liverpool are among the big European clubs looking at Real Madrid star James Rodriguez. The Colombian, however, wants Champions League football next season. (The Sun)

Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard has agreed to join Real Madrid, according to reports in Spain, and has already bought a house in the Spanish capital. (Various)

Arsenal will battle Atletico Madrid for the signing of highly-rated Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette, according to reports in Spain. (Various)

Jack Wilshere will seek a move to AC Milan if Arsene Wenger stays on as Arsenal manager and agrees to let the midfielder leave the Emirates. (The Sun)

Manchester City winger Jesus Navas is being lined up for a return to former club Sevilla. (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata is wanted by Chelsea in the summer as Antonio Conte again looks to prize him from the Spanish club. (The Sun)

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez wants to sign Swansea’s Gylfi Sigurdsson for £15m in the summer to spearhead their first season back in the Premier League. (The Sun)

Manchester United are set to trigger Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic’s £43m Inter Milan release clause. (The Sun)

Barcelona are considering a shock move for former Newcastle flop Florian Thauvin, currently on loan at Marseille. (The Sun)

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is being lined up by Arsenal as they target a long-term successor for Petr Cech. (Various)

Spanish champions Barcelona ready to offer Liverpool Ivan Rakitic to secure deal for Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho. (The Sun)