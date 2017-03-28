RUMOUR MILL: Man United ready to break world transfer record for Neymar | Henry wants to replace Wenger at Arsenal | Chelsea in pole position to sign Virgil van Dijk | Lamela set for Inter Milan

Jose Mourinho has reportedly held talks with Barcelona superstar Neymar about a move to Manchester United. The Red Devils are willing to activate the Brazilian’s £200m buyout clause. (Various)

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry wants to succeed Arsene Wenger at the Emirates - and the Frenchman claims he is learning the job now as Belgium No 2. (Daily Mirror)

Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo says he is happy to stay at Manchester City, despite losing his place to Willy Caballero. (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea have moved into pole position to land £50m-rated Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk. (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal are lining up a £13m bid for Sporting goalkeeper Rui Patricio to replace Petr Cech. (The Sun)

Southampton are lining up a £20m bid for Mamadou Sakho. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City are keeping tabs on Southampton defender Cedric Soares ahead of a potential summer bid. (Daily Star)

Liverpool are taking no risks in their preparations for Saturday’s Merseyside derby by hiring a private jet to return Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino from international duty in Brazil. (The Guardian)

Italian giants Inter Milan are ready to offer Erik Lamela an escape route from Tottenham this summer. (The Sun)