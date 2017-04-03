RUMOUR MILL: Real Madrid determined to sign De Gea and Hazard | Guardiola full of praise for City target Sanchez | Bournemouth want to make Wilshire deal permanent | Allardyce warns Tottenham Zaha won’t be sold on the cheap | Obiang close to new West Ham deal

Real Madrid are determined to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea and Chelsea star Eden Hazard this summer and are willing to throw Spain striker Alvaro Morata into any deal for the Belgian. (Daily Mirror)

Crystal Palace will attempt to sign Mamadou Sakho from Liverpool on a permanent deal this summer. (The Independent)

James Rodriguez is set to quit Real Madrid sparking a Premier League scramble to snap up Colombian ace. Chelsea are likely revive interest in James but face competition from Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal. (The Sun)

Pedro Obiang is closing in on a new West Ham deal. (Daily Mirror)

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is keen to try and sign Arsenal loan star Jack Wilshere on a permanent deal in the summer. (Daily Express)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he rates Arsenal’s Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez as one of the best players in the world following the sides’ 2-2 at the Emirates on Sunday. Guardiola could make a move for the player this summer. (Various)

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti will hold talks with the French club over his future in the summer, putting a host of Europe’s biggest clubs on red alert. (Daily Mirror)

Sam Allardyce has warned Tottenham it will take a huge offer to prise Wilfried Zaha away from Crystal Palace.