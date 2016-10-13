School sport: Record field vies for area football honours

A biggest-ever field of 22 teams from nine different primary schools took part in the Cordeaux Academy Mixed Primary School Football Tournament.

The teams were divided into four leagues, separating small schools and large schools, and after the initial matches were played there was a final for both categories.

Market Rasen 3 defeated St Michael’s on a nailbiting penalty shoot-out in the large schools final after the game had finished 1-1.

In the small schools final, East Wold 2 were beaten 4-0 by North Cockerington.

The event was hosted by Cordeaux’s Year 8 football team, and the Sports Leaders were Oliver Laking, Isaac Howkins, Alfie Nelson, Harry Lancaster, Harvey Goldberg, Callum West, Pako Shilling, Finley Koslow, Tom Scott, Connor Standland, Casey Stewart, Kyle Mcloughlin, Jayden Foss and Matthew Green.