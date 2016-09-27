Six of the best from youngsters

On Sunday Louth Old Boys Under 13s Blacks kicked off their season by taking on Hykeham Tigers at London Road - and securing a 6-3 success.

Both sides started well but it was Rob Marsh for the Old Boys who opened the scoring with a well-worked individual goal.

Hykeham weren’t deterred and pressed to force a free kick just outside the box which was converted in spectacular style into the top corner.

Goals from both sides including two more for Rob Marsh pushed the score to 3–3 at half time.

After a much-needed team talk at half time, Old Boys came out and defended their goal with a passion.

Mikey Baldwin-McGhee, Captain and centre half, controlled everything that was thrown at the defence.

With great play and some dynamic runs from Finley Koslow, Old Boys created chance after chance and eventually Cassey Stewart netted a cool finish.

Isaac Howkins produced his magic and netted two well-earned goals within four minutes of each other.

Man of the Match was Fin Koslow.

Pictured are Louth Old Boys under 13s Blacks. Photo: NK Photography.