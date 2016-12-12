South treble earns Louth Old Boys a point

A hard-fought physical game saw Louth Old Boys Under 13 Reds held to a 3-3 draw by local rivals East Coast Juniors on Sunday.

East Coast struck first with a well-taken goal following an incisive through ball, but Louth, sponsored by Thurlby Motors, quickly responded with a solo effort from Brooklyn South.

Tackle after tackle were flying in, but the game was played in great spirit.

East Coast struck again just before half-time to go in 2-1 up at the break.

The Reds started the second half well, serving up attack after attack and South found the back of the net to equalise again.

Louth’s defence and keeper were on good form and saw off several dangerous moments, but East coast finally broke through with an effort from outside the box.

But South quickly came to the rescue once again with another solo effort to level for a third time and complete his hat-trick.

A controversial offside decision denied the Reds a winner.

Louth Reds take on Hykeham at home on Sunday in the fourth round of the cup.