Town Reserves avenge derby defeat

Louth Town Reserves gained revenge for their derby defeat to Mablethorpe Athletic with victory in the reverse fixture on Saturday.

Goals from Ryan Johnson and Nathan Marsh were enough to give Town a 2-0 home win in East Lincs Combination Division One, having lost 3-1 at Mablethorpe just seven days earlier.

Town Reserves stay sixth, but moved level on points with Louth Old Boys who did not play, while Mablethorpe remain eighth.

On Saturday, Town’s second string play their final match of 2016 when they hit the road to take on Chapel Swifts in the quarter-finals of the Charity Cup (kick-off 1.45pm).

Mablethorpe, meanwhile, visit Cleethorpes Town A in the league.

* Louth Town Reserves (pictured) would like to thank The Gaff for their generosity in sponsoring them with a new kit for the 2016/17 season.