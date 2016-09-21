Town setting out to topple the Wongers

Louth Town travel to face Horncastle in Lincs League action tonight.

Town, currently fifth in the standings, head to The Wong knowing that victory could see them close the gap to two points on the joint leaders, with two games in hand.

Kick off will be at 7.45pm.

Louth - who didn’t have a fixture this weekend - will then be in Challenge Cup action at Harrowby Reserves on Saturday (KO 2.30pm).

Their next home fixture sees them host Brigg Town Reserves in league action on October 1.

In the East Lincs Football Combination’s Spectrum Print Division One, Louth Town Reserves lost 2-1 at North Somercotes United.

On Saturday they host Cleethorpes Town A (KO 2.30pm).

AFC Louth were beaten 9-1 at home by All Star Panthers in their first game of the season.

They will be hoping for better at Tetney Rovers on Saturday (KO 2.30pm).

Ed Cope scored Louth’s consolation while Steven Goy was sent off for two bookable offences.

Louth Old Boys lost 5-1 at home to Cleethorpes Town A.

They will be at home to Holton Le Clay on Saturday (KO 2.30pm).

Mablethorpe Athletic were without a game this weekend.

They host Tetney Rovers in their next fixture on Octoiber 1 (KO 2.30pm).