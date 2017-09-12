Town to be ejected?

Search

The latest sports news for the Hemel area
Louth Town are expected to be ejected from the Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup at the first round stage.

The White Wolves failed to raise a team for their tie at Boston Saturday League outfit Old Doningtonians.

Town, whose past two games have not gone ahead, have actively been seeking a new manager since the resignation of previous boss Carl Forman.

Louth are due to resume Lincs League action on September 30, at home to Humbertherm.