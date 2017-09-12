Town to be ejected?

Louth Town are expected to be ejected from the Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup at the first round stage.
The White Wolves failed to raise a team for their tie at Boston Saturday League outfit Old Doningtonians.
Town, whose past two games have not gone ahead, have actively been seeking a new manager since the resignation of previous boss Carl Forman.
Louth are due to resume Lincs League action on September 30, at home to Humbertherm.
