Town to be ejected?

Louth Town are expected to be ejected from the Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup at the first round stage.

The White Wolves failed to raise a team for their tie at Boston Saturday League outfit Old Doningtonians.

Town, whose past two games have not gone ahead, have actively been seeking a new manager since the resignation of previous boss Carl Forman.

Louth are due to resume Lincs League action on September 30, at home to Humbertherm.