White Wolves downed in county cup

Louth Town were knocked out of the Lincolnshire FA Junior Cup after extra time following a goal-laden tie at Barnetby United on Saturday.

Town were sunk by Cameron Hill’s hat-trick in the third round clash despite goals from Michael Brown, Joe Marshall and Jordan Whittleton.

Josh Isaac and George Merrick were also on target for the home side.

The White Wolves will return to Lincolnshire League action on Saturday when they travel to mid-table opponents Immingham Town who beat Sleaford Town Reserves 3-0 last weekend. Kick-off 2pm.