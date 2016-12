Michael Brown’s strike was scant consolation as Louth Town were beaten 3-1 at home by Horncastle Town in the Lincolnshire League on Saturday.

Michael Harness netted twice for the Wongers at Saltfleetby while a superb free kick from Nathan Rawdon completed the visitors’ scoring.

The White Wolves return to action on Saturday, away at Harrowby United Reserves.

Kick off is at 3pm.