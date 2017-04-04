Wyberton dispatch Louth Town in cup semi-final

There will be no silverware for Louth Town this season after they were beaten at ion-form Wyberton in the Supplementary Cup semi-finals on Saturday.

Carl Forman’s side found themselves three goals down at half-time before eventually bowing out 4-0.

Daniel White (2) and Fraser Bayliss netted for the hosts with an own goal compounding Louth’s afternoon in a semi-final which saw nine yellow cards and Wyberton’s Scott Dawson sent off.

The White Wolves have a swift chance for revenge when they host the same opponents on Saturday in their penultimate Lincolnshire League match (kick-off 3pm).