Kumar guides Hull Doctors to win at Louth CC

Louth Cricket Club played host to a friendly match between United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and Grimsby Doctors against their medical colleagues from Hull on Sunday.

On a perfect batting wicket, ULHT skipper Zubair Ahmed, who also skippers Louth Taverners, won the toss and had no hesitation in batting first.

But the ULHT team was soon in trouble at 36-4 against some very good bowling and fielding.

Grimsby doctor Amir Malik, returning to cricket after a long absence, tried to hold the innings together with a well-made 20 runs, and after he fell, Grimsby GP Chauhan (40) took on the responsibility, playing some classy shots through the covers.

But with wickets falling regularly at the other end, ULHT looked in danger of posting a low score, but Chauhan, aided by cameos from skipper Zubair and Alvi took the final total to 114 from their allotted 30 overs.

ULHT knew they needed early wickets in defence of a below-par score, and the chance came in the third over when Hull’s dashing and dangerous batsman Raj was dropped on seven.

That proved a very costly miss as Raj played some delightful strokes.

Hull lost four wickets, but man-of-the-match Kumar made an impressive 75 not out to guide his team home.

ULHT bowlers were unlucky to miss the edge of the bat several times and were not the match of their Hull counterpart in the field.

The wickets were shared between Amol, Asim and Sharma who impressed.

The ULHT team hope to visit Hull later in the season for a return game and a chance for revenge.