Lincs CCC top their KO Cup group following victory against Northumberland

Lincolnshire County Cricket Club travelled to Jesmond to face Northumberland, knowing that their place in the Unicorns Knockout Trophy quarter-finals was virtually guaranteed, having won all three of their opening group stage matches in convincing style.

Andy Carter returned to the starting XI after illness, replacing Woodhall Spa’s Jack Timby.

Northumberland won the toss and put Lincolnshire into bat.

This was the fourth consecutive time that Lincolnshire had batted first in this season’s competition and, yet again, they got off to a fine start.

Jonny Tattersall and Louis Kimber put on 89 for the first wicket before Kimber fell LBW for 29.

Matt Lineker was stumped for 19 and Jonny Tattersall caught behind for a fine 71, at which point Lincolnshire were 130 for 3.

Adam Tillcock went cheaply and then Dan Freeman and Dominic Brown put on 64 for the fifth wicket before Freeman was dismissed for 35.

Dominic Brown and Tom Knight then took the total to 265 before Knight was out for 26 off 17 balls, Brown carrying his bat for 71 off 48 balls, including five fours and six sixes.

At the end of their allotted 50 overs, Lincolnshire were 271-7.

The Northumberland innings started in dramatic fashion with Alex Willerton dismissing Jack Jessop for 1.

He quickly followed this with the dismissal of the other opener, Matt Whaley, for 6 and then took the prized wicket of Northumberland captain Jacques du Toit for nought.

At 23-3, Northumberland now faced an uphill task, and at 31-4 the matched looked beyond them.

The highest stand of their innings then followed as Matthew Brown and Alasdair Appleby added 41 for the fifth wicket.

From 72-5 the home side’s batting fell away as they were finally dismissed in the 38th over for 114.

Adam Tillcock (4-18) was Lincolnshire’s most successful bowler, but Alex Willerton’s 3-23 in nine overs had proved decisive.

Lincolnshire won by 157 runs to top their group and will meet Devon in the quarter-final at Grantham on Sunday, June 11.