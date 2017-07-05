Lincs CCC up to second following victory over Bucks

Lincolnshire moved up to second in the Eastern Division Championship, following victory over Buckinghamshire.

The home side knew that, having drawn their opening two fixtures, victory in this match at Grantham, complete with maximum batting and bowling points, would put them in a good position to retain their Eastern Division title.

Lincolnshire won the toss and elected to bowl first.

This decision was immediately vindicated as the visitors were reduced to 26 for 3 inside the first hour and 67 for 5 within 24 overs.

All four of Lincolnshire’s seam attack had taken wickets in this strong start.

A sixth wicket stand of 34 (the highest of their innings) took the visitors to three figures but there was no respite from the home attack and fine fielding.

Wickets continued to fall as Buckinghamshire were all out for 150.

Dominic Brown, with 4 for 28 in 15 overs, was the home side’s most successful bowler as maximum bowling points were secured.

Lincolnshire’s innings suffered from early setbacks as Louis Kimber and Matt Lineker were both dismissed in the first over without scoring.

Some semblance of order was restored however as Dan Freeman and Sam Wood added 116 for the third wicket before Wood fell to a brilliant outfield catch for 67.

Freeman (48) and Adam Tillcock soon followed as Lincolnshire were reduced to 134 for 5.

There then followed the outstanding partnership of the match which swung the game firmly in Lincolnshire’s favour.

Brown and Carl Wilson added 197 for the sixth wicket before Wilson was dismissed for a fine 81.

Brown fell shortly after for a brilliant 120 off 150 balls.

At the conclusion of their allotted 90 overs Lincolnshire had reached 360 for 9, a lead of 210 with maximum batting points secured.

Buckinghamshire made a better start to their second innings and reached 53 before losing their first wicket.

A minor collapse then followed as they slumped to 85 for 5.

They concluded day two on 166 for 6, still trailing Lincolnshire by 44 runs, Robin Pritchard and debutant David Ogden having added 48 for the seventh wicket.

On the third morning they remained defiant until Andy Carter dismissed Pritchard for 41.

Ogden showed great concentration but received little support from the lower order and was undefeated on 70 as the visitors were finally dismissed shortly before lunch for 240. leaving Lincolnshire requiring 31 for victory.

The Carter brothers, Andy and Matt, were Lincolnshire’s most successful bowlers with 3 for 59 and 3 for 60 respectively.

Lincolnshire knocked off the required target for the loss of one wicket and claimed a maximum 24 points.

This, together with results elsewhere. puts them in second position in the table, three points behind leaders Suffolk with three matches each remaining.

The County Club’s next fixture is in the Knockout Trophy semi final against Hertfordshire at Harpenden on Sunday.