Lincs ECB Premier: Alford and Louth CC survive as rain ruins final day

Ran dominated the final Saturday of the Lincs ECB Premier League season as Alford and District CC successfully avoided the drop.

Alford went into the final weekend at champions Bracebridge Heath just 10 points above second-bottom Grimsby who had a home match with Boston.

But their safety was assured without a ball bowled as Grimsby’s match fell victim was rained off before the start of play, restricting them to five points for an abandoned match.

Alford’s game got underway with Rikki Bovey taking 4 for 93 as the home side were bowled out for 250 in 40 overs.

Andrew White (3 for 53) and Tom White (2 for 40) were also among the wickets.

But after three rain interruptions in the first innings, the fourth was to end the match for good just 16 balls into Alford’s reply with the visitors 12-1.

Alford took 10 points from the abandoned match to seal a 10th-placed finish and a second season in the top flight.

Louth CC First XI finished the season one place and 11 points ahead of their local rivals after their home match with Lindum was called off without a ball bowled.