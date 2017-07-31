Lincs ECB Premier: Louth bowlers hold off Grimsby

A wet Friday evening caused fears of a delayed start as Louth CC First XI hosted Grimsby in their latest Lincs ECB Premier fixture.

But the sun was shining on what turned out to be a fantastic day for Louth.

Grimsby won the toss and elected to bowl first, inserting the home side on a pitch which offered something for the bowlers early on.

A positive start ensued with Laurence Scott and John Medler finding the boundary on regular occasions until Snell delivered a long-hop to Scott who hit it straight to point to bring his knock to a disappointing end.

A gritty partnership of 55 from Medler (46) and Arran Brindle (36) held Louth together during the middle overs which gave a good platform for the middle order to set a real target.

But up against some good bowling and terrific catching from Harrison Tice (4 for 38) and suicidal running from Graham West, Louth were restricted to 179-8 from their 50 overs.

As Grimsby begabn their reply, Louth were given the perfect start when skipper Carrington picked up the wicket of Hayden Tice without scoring.

Then came the crucial part of the Grimsby innings with a partnership of 51 between Steve Crossley and Neal Snell which was broken by Paul Martin for his first wicket of the afternoon.

Snell top scored for Grimsby with 74, in an effort which looked to be taking Grimsby over the line.

But Martin had other ideas, and with Adams looking for a quick single to get Snell on strike, Martin threw down the stumps to get his second run-out of the innings and turn the game once again in Louth’s favour.

Louth remained on top for the rest of the innings with some superb death bowling from Carrington and Martin.

And with Grimsby needing 18 from the last over, Martin came to the party once more to take three wickets in the and cement his man-of-the-match performance.

Grimsby ended their innings on 164-9, finishing 16 runs short of Carrington’s side.

Louth stay 10th, but crucially moved 20 points clear of the bottom two.

Thanks go to club sponsors Kenwick Park and matchball sponsor Tetney Golf Club.

Louth: L. Scott 15, J. Medler 46, X. Pitchers 1, A. Brindle 36, M. Hamilton 16, S. Darke 17, P. Martin 6, G. West 15, T. Cuthbert 14, A. Carrington 1*, Extras 12. Total: 179-8.

Grimsby: 164-9.

Bowling: A. Carrington 14-3-42-1; A. Brindle 7-1-26-0; P. Martin 13-1-39-4; X. Pitchers 10-0-30-1; T. Cuthbert 6-1-19-0.