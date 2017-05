Heavy rain denied Louth CC First XI any cricket on Saturday.

The home Lincs ECB Premier match against Sleaford was cancelled without a ball bowled due to an unfit pitch.

League rivals Alford did complete their match at Lindum, but lost a low-scoring match.

The visitors were bowled out for just 93 before the visitors scraped home with one wicket to spare despite four wickets each for Rikki Bovey and Andrew White.