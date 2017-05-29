LINCS ECB PREMIER: Round-up

It was all change at the foot of the Readers Lincolnshire ECB Premier League table as Market Deeping and Spalding both secured their first victories of the season, while Louth suffered at the hands of leaders Bracebridge Heath and now lie bottom.

Spalding jumped three places to eighth after taking advantage of Alford’s good batting track to notch up 273 for nine.

Faisal Javed hit 94, Josh Newton 63 and Luke Hollingworth 52 while Tom White took five wickets for the home side.

Javed then completed a man of the match performance, taking six wickets as Alford were all out for 167.

Market Deeping won a much-lower scoring game as Grimsby were bowled out for 100 thanks to a good bowling spell from Ashley Fisher, who took six for 42.

Steve Crossley hit an unbeaten 60 for Grimsby before Deeping batted their way to a seven wicket win.

Alex Willerton took seven wickets for Bracebridge Heath to give him 27 for the season after only five completed games.

This helped bowl Louth out for just 97 after Bracebridge had earlier made 253, Matt Lineker with 69 and Carl Stubbs 67, Tom Ryder taking five wickets for Louth.

Bracebridge have an 11-point lead over second placed Grantham who were involved in a high scoring game at Sleaford.

Batting first, the visitors lost their first four wickets for 92 runs but this brought together Mat Dowman and Dan Webb in an unbeaten partnership of 193, Dowman with 88 and Webb 96 to take Grantham to 285 for four.

Sleaford got off to a poor start, losing two wickets for 17 runs and despite Andy Hibberd’s 52 the home side slumped to 114 for seven.

But the lower order dug in and from 146 for eight, Cameron Hall and Adi Sreeharan shared a stand of 79 to give their side maximum batting points and the final wicket fell on 234.

Woodhall stayed third after the lowest scoring game of the day at Boston, who were bowled out for 94.

But the visiting batsmen were made to work for their victory as from 24 without loss, the score quickly became 30 for three.

Jack Timby’s 37 helped the total to 67 but three more wickets fell before Woodhall claimed victory.

Bourne made the day’ss highest total with 316 for six and Jack Berry hit the only century while Lindum’s James Kimber just missed out on his ton, ending 98 not out.

Berry made 109, sharing a third wicket stand of 120 with Pete Morgan (56).

Lindum got off to a good start but from 75 for two, collapsed to 77 for five but from 101 for six, Kimber and Will Taylor added 97 and Kimber was unbeaten when the overs ran out with the score on 235 for eight.

Lindum are now fourth in the table with Bourne in fifth and, despite their defeat, Grimsby Town held on to sixth place.

Results: Spalding 273-9 (Javed 94, Newton 63, Hollingworth 52, T White 5-57), Alford 167 (Javed 6-29); Boston 94, Woodhall Spa 95-7; Grimsby Town 100 (Crossley 60no, Fisher 6-42), Market Deeping 102-3; Bourne 316-6 (Berry 109, Morgan 56), Lindum 235-8 (Kimber 98no); Grantham 285-4 (Dowman 88no, Webb 96no), Sleaford 234 (Hibberd 52); Bracebridge Heath 253 (Lineker 69, Stubbs 57, Ryder 5-62), Louth 97 (Willerton 7-25).