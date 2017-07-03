Louth CC First XI edged out as pitch beats batsmen

Louth CC First XI lost out in a tight, low-scoring match on a difficult wicket at Lindum on Saturday.

The 15-run defeat saw Louth drop back into the bottom two in the Lincs ECB Premier.

Lindum CC won the toss and, having elected to bat first, made a slow start, losing their first wicket to a badly-judged leave off the bowling of Carrington with the score on one.

Louth took wickets at regular intervals with notable performances from Carrington (2 for 19), Cuthbert (4 for 31), and Scott (3 for 43) and at one stage Lindum looked like they would struggle to post a competitive target.

However, a partnership between Charles Tomlinson (52) and James Kimber (28) and some lusty hitting from number 10 Elliot Dalton (19 not out) helped the home side reach 151-9 from their 50 overs.

A pitch which definitely favoured the slower bowlers saw Lindum open the bowling with a leg spinner, Jonathan Miller (4 for 20) in tandem with Kimber (3 for 31) who also proved difficult thanks to some lateral movement off the deck.

The pitch spat, turned and hissed as Louth tried to build an innings, but the visitors lost wickets regularly.

A battling Laurence Scott fell for a valiant 18 off the bowling of Jake Benson (1 for 49) before a partnership between Graham West (27) and Paul Martin (22) gave the visitors hope.

But another big turning leg-break saw Martin dismissed courtesy of a fantastic catch by Tom Lindsay in the cordon, off the bowling of Miller.

The visitors were eventually bowled out for 136 in the 47th over, but praise must go to Lindum for the quality of their catching.

Thanks to club sponsors Kenwick Park and match ball sponsor Louth VW World.