Louth CC First XI slump at Grimsby, but Third XI hit back

Louth CC failed to build on their opening win as they slumped to a heavy Lincs ECB Premier defeat at Bourne on Saturday.

Skipper Andy Carrington won the toss and opted to bat first, but the visitors got off to the worst possible start when opener Matthew Hamilton was bowled by Matthew Kidd without scoring.

Overseas signing Xander Pitchers then fell to Colin Cheer for 15 (27-2), but it was first-change bowler Xanti Xipu who did the real damage to Louth’s hopes of a competitive total.

Opener Laurence Scott (20) became his first victim and when he had Seb Darke caught behind for 17, Louth were tottering on 74-4.

Wicketkeeper Richard Bell (38) and Graham West added 51 for the fifth wicket, but when the former was out caught and bowled, a further two wickets then fell without scoring as Louth collapsed from 125-4 to 125-7.

Xipu then mopped up the tail to finish with figures of 6 for 40 and leave Louth all out for 138 inside 41 overs.

Carrington gave the visitors a glimmer of hope when he had opener Robert Dunn caught behind by Bell for 11.

But that proved to be the only success for the Louth bowlers as Jordan temple (58 not out) and Carl Wilson (52 not out) guided the hosts to a nine-wicket victory with almost 20 overs in hand.

Louth: L. Scott 20, M. Hamilton 0, R. Pitchers 15, R. Bell 38, S. Darke 17, G. West 14, P. Martin 2, H. Tye 0, H. Ceames 4, T. Cuthbert 6, A. Carrington 0*, Extras 22. Total: 138.

Bourne: 139-1.

Bowling: T. Cuthbert 4-0-16-0; A. Carrington 8-2-22-1; R. Pitchers 8-0-33-0; M. Hamilton 5-0-22-0; P. Martin 3.5-0-29-0; L. Scott 2-0-11-0.

* Louth had mixed fortunes as they hosted Alford and Grimsby in the group stages of the Winkworth Cup on Monday.

They opened the T20 matches with a close-fought 14-run win over Grimsby, after setting the visitors a target of 166-5.

But batting first against Alford, Louth could only muster 104-8 in their 20 overs which the visitors knocked off for the loss of only two wickets. * A century from Mike Searle and five wickets for Bailey Wright helped Louth Third XI to victory at Horncastle in County League Division Four on Saturday.

In a great game, played by two spirited and resolute sides, Louth elected to bat and found themselves 3-1 when Law went for a golden duck, out to an unplayable ball.

Searle came to the crease and apart from a couple of very good balls from their opening bowler which flew past the outside edge, produced a chanceless match-winning innings of 102 not out.

Dean Wright secured the other end with a workmanlike 88 not out, despite the fact that both men were carrying injuries, to help Louth to a good score of 204-1.

In reply, Horncastle’s number three and four batsmen proved a real handful, scoring runs at will.

They were helped by four dropped catches, but in general the fielding was good and solid.

M. Duell picked up two vital wickets, while Matt Leeming was a stalwart behind the stumps.

Spin duo P. Rowe and Wright applied the pressure and forced mistakes, taking seven wickets between them thanks to two stumpings and solid catching Wright (5 for 41) produced a brilliant spell to dismiss the hosts for 186 and secure a tight 18-run win from a fine all-round team performance.

