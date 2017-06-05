Louth CC First XI undone by Newton and Tilly at Spalding

Louth CC First XI stayed rooted to the bottom of the Lincs ECB Premier after a heavy defeat at Spalding on Saturday.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat first on a very dry pitch, and Louth were soon facing what looked an uphill task.

The opening bowlers started similarly to the week before as they settled into their rhythm with Andy Carrington bowling a tight opening spell.

The introduction of spin in the shape of Xander Pitchers brought the first wicket as the Namibian finished with very respectable figures of 1 for 47 from his 11 overs.

After that wicket, the batsman began to dominate proceedings with opener Josh Newton scoring freely to compile a superb century before finally falling for 159 in the last over.

There was a flurry of late wickets, with Laurence Scott picking up three and bowling very well at the back end of the innings, but Newton was well supported by the rest of the home batsmen as Spalding finished with a very respectable total of 258-5.

Louth had hopes of being able to chase this target down on an ever-slowing pitch, but they didn’t get off to a great start as they lost wickets at regular intervals to the bowling of Roy Tilly.

He offered no pace to play with, a massive contrast to the week before, to finish with figures of 6 for 42 from his 14 overs.

The Louth innings was held together by the impressive Matthew Hamilton who scored a positive 81 at a very brisk rate, well supported by John Medler who scored a quickfire 21.

Louth were bowled out for 178 in the 43rd over, still 80 runs short of their target.

The First XI host Grantham at London Road on Saturday, looking to improve on recent performances.

Thanks to club sponsors Kenwick Park and matchball sponsor Mark Ranby.