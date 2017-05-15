Louth CC: Firsts fall at Grimsby

Louth CC First XI once more failed to find a win against neighbours Grimsby as they went down by four wickets in the Lincs ECB Premier on Saturday.

Having lost the toss, Louth batted first on a seamer-friendly track and were soon 13-3, all three wickets falling to Jack Harrison.

John Medler and Richard Bell started to show grit and determination in rebuilding the innings, and when Medler fell the score was 75 and Bell was starting to attack the spin attack with great purpose.

But wickets fell at the other end, and when Bell was dismissed for a hard-fought 61, Louth were struggling on 109-7.

Tom Cuthbert joined Henry Tye and moved the score on to 149-9 at the end of their allocation, with Cuthbert unbeaten on 24.

Louth made a great start as Grimsby replied when Cuthbert had Grimsby captain caught and bowled off the first ball.

But despite some probing bowling, Louth’s strike bowlers offered too many boundary opportunities and Grimsby took advantage.

The introduction of Xander Pitchers restored some control, having Joe Farmery caught by Tye, while Carrington bowled the dangerous Crossley, yet at 75-3, it was still Grimsby’s to lose.

Pitchers carried on taking wickets and at 129-5 nerves were showing from the batting side.

But they were guided home with a well-fought unbeaten 48 from veteran batsman Geoff Middleton who showed character and patience to deliver the points having survived a big shout for lbw to his first ball.

Pitchers finished with 4 for 27 from his 14 overs.

Thanks to club sponsors Kenwick Park and matchball sponsor Mark Ranby.

The First XI host Sleaford on Saturday from noon.