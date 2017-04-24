Louth CC: Searle sees Third XI home to Haxey win

A great all-round team effort saw Louth Third XI make a flying start to their season on Saturday with a 20-point winning haul against Haxey Seconds in Division Four of the Lincolnshire County league.

Playing for the first time at their new home ground in Legbourne, the superb facilities were matched by the on-field performance, bowling the visitors out for just 110 in 40.1 overs.

Fine opening bowling from the young pair of Pat Byrne (3 for 24) and Alex Bell, who conceded just seven runs from five overs, set the tone for the match.

Young spinners Paul Rowe and Bailey Wright maintained the stranglehold with 20 overs at just three runs an over and taking three key wickets along the way.

Tom Law’s short sharp blast got Louth’s chase off to a fast start with two fours and a couple of sixes in his quickfire 20.

Dean Wright was dismissed by a flying one-handed diving catch at square leg by Hanson which earned him Haxey’s fielder of the match award.

But Mike Searle (60 not out) and Sam Jones (25 not out) saw Louth over the line with fine, controlled batting.

New team captain Matt Leeming said: “I’m extremely pleased with the commitment and application from all the young players today and immensely grateful for the support from the old guns in the team.

“This bodes well for a fun and exciting season.”

Their next match is at Horncastle on Saturday (1.30pm start).

Thanks to matchball sponsors Premier Paintworx.