Louth CC Second XI cruise to opening day win

Louth Second XI opened their Lincolnshire League Division One campaign with a crushing 10-wicket home win over Old Lincolnians on Saturday.

After winning the toss, newly-promoted Lincolnians decided to bat and were immediately under pressure from Luke Ford and skipper Arran Brindle.

Brindle made quick work of the openers as the visitors slumped to 9-2 before J. Taylor and D. Chester steadied the ship.

They had pushed the score up to 45 when Rankin replaced debutant Ford and found an extra yard of pace, forcing Chester to spoon a catch straight to Garlic.

It was Garlic himself who struck next, having replaced Brindle who held a easy catch (47-4).

Taylor (36) again dug in with new bat Dale and pushed the score slowly onwards, but the partnership was finally broken when Rankin clattered a full ball onto Taylor’s middle stump.

Louth stalwart Stewart West did for Dale and at 80-6 the visitors again looked on the ropes.

The hosts forced home the advantage with a further two wickets for West (3 for 14) and two for the returning Ford as the Lincoln side were dismissed for a below-par 107 in just 36 overs.

Debutant wicketkeeper Sam Marshall conceded only a single bye and took a deserved catch off fellow Holton-Le-Clay recruit Ford.

Louth made a quick start in their run chase with Brindle and Wright crashing short bowling easily to the boundary.

Visiting skipper Chester found a better length to slow the scoring, but with little pressure from his fellow bowlers, the Louth pair rotated the strike and the runs accumulated.

Brindle reached her 50 before drinks and the pair only needed a further five overs to surpass the meagre target and cruise to victory.

Wright finished unbeaten on 36 and Brindle was untroubled on 58.

