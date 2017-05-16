Louth CC Second XI fall to Cleethorpes

Louth Second XI were well beaten by a strong Cleethorpes side in County League Division One.

When Tom Law threw in a direct hit from 30 yards to run out Cleethorpes opener Marland, and Harrison was caught behind off bowler Koen at 29-2 the game looked even.

But Paul Sunley (78) and Matt Cliffe (61) batted superbly for the third wicket as the Wolves bowlers toiled in the warm sun.

Cliffe finally holed out to Koen off Lee Freeman’s bowling in the 34th over after a stand of 138, and when Sunley was dismissed by Ford in the next over at 168-4, the hosts came to life in the field and started to pressure the new batsmen.

Wolves stalwart Freeman (7 for 62) then dismantled the tail as they were dismissed for 199 in 43.5 overs.

Given the par score from the visitors, the home side were confident of reaching the target within their allotted 46 overs and started the run chase steadily with openers Wright and Brindle looking sharp at the crease.

It wasn’t until the ninth over when Owen trapped Wright lbw that the hosts started to struggle.

Wickets fell progressively and at 65-5 the visitors were making easy work of defending their score.

Freeman and Brindle began to mount a riposte and had pushed the score up to 106 before Freeman perished.

Brindle tried in vain to push the scoring rate on, but when she holed out for a stubborn 59, the end was inevitable and Cleethorpes sealed victory in the 40th over as the Louth crumbled to 125 all out.

The Second XI have no fixture this weekend and will have to wait for the visit of Hartsholme on Saturday, April 27 to put right the lacklustre batting performance.

This will be closely followed by the visit of Premier League side Alkborough in the George Marshall Cup on Bank Holiday Monday.

Thanks to match sponsors Louth Volks World.