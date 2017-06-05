Louth CC Seconds cruise past Keelby

Armed with a well-balanced blend of experience and youth, Louth CC Second XI produced a clinical performance to dispatch visitors Keelby on Saturday.

A seven-wicket win lifted Steve Wright’s side up to fourth in County League Division One as Keelby slipped into the bottom two.

Winning the toss, the visitors surprisingly elected to bat first and it wasn’t long before Louth’s opening bowlers were among the wickets.

By the 11th over Keelby were reduced to 29-4 with Luke Ford and Patrick Byrne bagging a brace of wickets each.

The visitors managed to repel the bowling attack temporarily until first-change bowler Dan Rankin removed Keelby stalwart Waters with a sharp catch from keeper Marshall.

County over 50s captain Spencer tried in vain to hold the Keelby innings together, but wickets tumbled frequently.

Lee Freeman was the main protagonist, collecting three wickets for only 17 runs, including that of top scorer Spencer (21), as the visitors finally succumbed in the 30th over for 71, the lowest total Louth have had to chase in three seasons.

After a quick turnaround, the Wolves batsmen charged after the target and within four overs the score had reached 29 before the destructive Koen (17) missed Skipworth’s straight ball.

Young in-form batsman Alex Bell joined skipper Wright and they continued to plunder runs with ease.

The score had reached 65 and the win was in sight when Wright was caught out in the deep by Chauhan.

Cearnes uncharacteristically had a rush of blood, misjudging a looping delivery, and was stumped for a duck.

But his replacement Henry Tye wasted no time in finishing the games in just two balls as the home side finished on 73-3.

On Saturday the Wolves Second XI travel to Caistor looking for back-to-back wins to bolster their league position.

Thanks to club sponsors Kenwick Park and matchball sponsor Louth VW World.

Keelby: 71.

Bowling: L. Ford 8-3-16-2; P. Byrne 6-2-12-2; L. Freeman 8.3=1=17-3; D. Rankin 5-0-18-2; S. West 2-1-3-1.

Louth: S. Wright 26, R. Koen 17, A. Bell 17*, H. Cearnes 0, H. Tye 6*, Extras 7. Total: 73-3.