Louth CC Seconds see off Keelby

Louth CC Second XI completed a long-awaited victory in emphatic style when they made the short trip to Keelby on Saturday.

Captain Steve Wright won the toss and batted and a mixture of poor bowling and aggressive strokeplay from Garlick, in particular, got Louth off to a fast start with 50 on the board inside six overs.

The first wicket fell on 68 when Garlick was caught at mid-wicket for a better than a-run-a-ball 41, including four sixes.

The wicket brought about a mini collapse as West, Cearnes and then the captain (27) all fell within six overs to leave the Wolves on 84-4 after 18 overs.

Sam Marshall and Reggie Koen dug in to take the momentum away from the Keelby bowlers, and played more expansively with Koen hitting regular boundaries.

They put on 101 for the fifth wicket, with Koen reaching his 50, before an unlucky dismissal ended Marshall’s innings for 39.

Alex Bell followed, but Bailey Wright (13) supported Koen for the final 11 overs.

With Koen given much of the strike, he continued to dominate the Keelby attack and brought up a brilliant century in the final over with his third maximum to add to 12 fours to finish unbeaten on 105 as Louth posted a huge 252-6.

Luke Ford and Sam Marshall opened the bowling with Marshall making an early breakthrough when Bevis was caught by star fielder Dean Wright (21-1).

A change of ends saw Ford and spinner Bailey Wright working in tandem to restrict the run rate, and Gorbutt played one stroke too many as he became the first of Wright’s four wickets.

Ford bowled Chauhan with a beauty to leave Keelby on 79-3 at the drinks break, and when Wright dismissed Phillips, the wickets began to tumble.

Patrick Byrne came on to take an impressive 4 for 5, including the prize wicket of opener Waters whose 60 was the only knock of real note from Keelby who were bowled out 131 from 38 overs.

The Seconds earned a much-needed 20 points and return to London Road on Saturday for the visit of Caistor.

Thanks to club sponsors Kenwick Park and matchball sponsors Louth Volks World.