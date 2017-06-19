Louth CC Taverners flatten defending champs Tetford

On a blisteringly hot Sunday afternoon, Louth Taverners hosted reigning East Lindsey League champions Tetford.

After losing the toss, unsurprisingly Louth found themselves fielding first, and the Tetford opening batsman started aggressively, racing to 63, with boundaries all around the ground.

Tavs worked tirelessly both with the ball and in the field and their efforts were rewarded.

Wickets soon started tumbling with three apiece for Reggie Koen, who had a broken bail as a memento of his lively bowling, Paul Rowe with his usual stump-to-stump off-spin bowling, and lightning fast Sam Ellis, who took home a stump which he had smashed straight down the middle.

Tom Ryder took the other wicket and bowled impeccably as Tetford were bowled out for 151, a total which included 40 extras.

Louth batted with a slightly changed order of Steve Sandy opening the batting with Xander Pitchers.

The latter was his usual aggressive self, making the game look very easy with a quickfire 52 before sportingly retiring himself to give his team an opportunity to score the remaining runs.

Sandy hit some nice shots before being trapped lbw, bringing Koen and Henry Tye together to hopefully see the team through.

But after a couple of good shots, Koen followed with an unfortunate top edge straight back to the bowler.

Dean Wright was in no mood to hang around, and they put together a match-winning partnership.

Tye holed out on 42 with Louth just two runs short, but Wright’s aggressive cameo of 26 not out saw the Tavs gain a deserved victory by seven wickets after a great team effort.

The reverse fixture follows on Sunday.

Thanks to Alison Leeming for her tireless work and to club sponsors Kenwick Park Estates.