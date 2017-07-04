Louth CC: Young Second XI collapse at Broughton

With five players under the age of 17, Steve Wright’s youthful Second XI collapsed to Lincs County League defeat at Broughton on Saturday.

After a week of persistent rain, Wright won the toss and had no hesitation in asking the hosts on a damp-looking wicket.

But a regular stream of boundaries allowed the home side a good start until Patrick Byrne finally broke through in the 12th over, but with 53 runs already on the board.

Wright replaced both openers with the young spin duo of Paul Rowe and Bailey Wright, a decision which paid off almost immediately when Rowe removed opener Clark who had bludgeoned a quickfire 50.

Leg spinner Bailey Wright (15) bowled with flight, moving the ball around at will and restricted the batsmen’s ability to score, while Rowe cashed in at the other end.

Wright and Rowe set a fine example to their senior counterparts, finishing their 30-over stint with figures of 1 for 51 and 6 for 47 respectively as Broughton posted 179-8.

The Wolves’ run chase was positive with Harry Cearnes and Reg Koen making steady inroads into the target,

Cearnes looked certain for a half-century, but a rash shot to spinner Wood saw him back in the hutch for a classy 48.

When Koen (29) slapped a shot straight to point in the very next over, the home side had a foothold at 85-2.

Alex Bell soon departed, but Henry Tye and Wright pair pushed on and reached 143 before Wright perished to Parker, and Tye (39) followed soon after, lbw to Clark.

The win was still within sight, but Parker (3 for 39) and Clark (4 for 27) ripped through the Louth tail with ease as Wolves collapsed to 159 all out.

On Saturday, the Seconds host Haxey at London Road.

