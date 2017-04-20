Louth Cricket Club sign Namibian international for Lincs ECB Premier campaign

Louth Cricket Club get their Lincs ECB Premier League season up and running on Saturday with a local derby against Alford.

The Wolves First XI will host the newly-promoted side at London Road from noon, and are likely to give a debut to overseas signing Xander Pitchers, a 23-year-old batsman who became a Namibian international at the age of 19,

Louth, who will once again be skippered by Andy Carrington, enjoyed a solid 2016 season and finished comfortably mid-table in seventh, but only 42 points off second spot in a tightly-contested division.

Louth’s Third XI also join the fray on Saturday when they entertain Haxey Second XI at London Road in Division Four of the Lincolnshire County League (1.30pm).

The Second XI have to wait another week before beginning their Division One campaign at home to Old Lincolnians.