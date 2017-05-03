Louth Cricket: West ton propels Seconds to cup upset

Louth CC Second XI pulled off a cup shock when they beat Lincs Premier Division side Barton Town in round one of the George Marshall Trophy.

Skipper Arran Brindle won the toss and elected to field first and the Wolves made a great start when excellent work from wicket-keeper Sam Marshall claimed the first wicket off the bowling of Daniel Rankin.

Good batting from Barton captain Chris Kipling with Ian John Andrew propelled the hosts past 100 before the returning Luke Ford removed the skip for 61.

Marshall stumped Andrew off Lee Freeman, and despite the flow of runs on a lightning-fast outfield, Louth continued to chip away at the wickets.

Brindle capped a tidy spell with two, while Freeman added two more thanks to a third stumping for Marshall and William Cartledge’s great catch at long-on as Barton finished on 224-9.

The Louth reply began well with openers Steve Wright and Brindle looking confident following unbeaten knocks in the league.

It took a good ball from young opening bowler Billy Wright to dismiss Brindle as she feathered one behind to the keeper for 11.

This brought in Stewart West and he and Wright played positively, both bringing up their 50s within a couple of overs of each other.

The score reached 155-1 when Wright was bowled for a very good 64, but West and Reggie Koen continued to play positively with Louth now the favourites.

West brought up his century with a pull shot for six in the 38th over to bring victory within touching distance, but the wickets of Koen and then West for a brilliant 112 brought two new batsman to the crease in young Harry Cearnes and Marshall.

Despite a tight few overs from the bowlers, Cearnes brilliantly stroked home the winning runs with eight balls to spare as Louth pulled off a memorable win.

Louth host more Premier Division opposition in Alkborough in the next round.