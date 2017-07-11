Louth First XI beat Alford; Seconds felled by record-breaking Haxey

Louth CC First XI moved up to ninth in the Lincs ECB Premier with a 42-run win as they made the short trip to derby rivals Alford on Saturday.

The away side posted 183 at Train Fen Holt, and Alford couldn’t keep up with the run rate, completing their innings on 141-9.

Back, from left, Dan Rankin, Luke Ford, Reg Koen, Lee Freeman, Henry Tye, Stewart West; front - Patrick Byrne, Alex Bell, Steve Wright (capt), Sam Marshall, Harry Cearnes EMN-171007-162519002

Louth’s Xander Pitchers proved the difference, his 80 runs off 106 balls, including seven fours, was the standout score with the bat with no other player on either side reaching 30.

Pitchers was finally caught and bowled by Andrew White, who returned figures of 4 for 54, while wickets also fell to Nick Bennett (3 for 30) and Rikki Bovey (3 for 35).

Tom White and Bradley McGilloway led the Alford reply, both scoring 24, with the former becoming of Pitchers’ two wickets.

Back-up for Alford came from Neil Calvert (22), Bennett (21), Steve Kirkham (12) and Bovey (12), but the hosts slipped to seventh.

On Saturday, Alford travel to title-chasing Grantham, while Louth host Bourne.

* A maiden ton for Harry Cearnes was not enough to give Louth Seconds victory on a day of big runs against Haxey at London Road.

Haxey skipper Oliver Tonks had no hesitation in electing to bat after winning the toss, and despite an early wicket to young seamer Patrick Byrne, Dale Coy and Tonks scored freely as several chances went to ground.

Imperious batting from Coy and Tonks obliterated the league record for the second-wicket stand as they amassed 259 before Byrne removed Coy for 132 in the 44th over.

Tonks carried his bat for 124 not out as the visitors finished on a masterful 274-2 despite a beautiful 15-over spell without reward for young leg spinner Bailey Wright.

Wolves needed a good start, but tight bowling saw openers Steve Wright and Stewart West struggle to forge any momentum.

Wright was dismissed in the fifth over, but new bat Cearnes and West pushed the score on, adding 72 before the middle stump of West (37) was knocked over.

Henry Tye started slowly but was soon scoring, while Cearnes reached his half-century as the young duo put on 64 to the total when Tye (29) holed out (147-3).

Koen and Cearnes tried to kick on, but the bowling remained tight, denying Louth the free-scoring chances they required.

Richard Limmer supported Cearnes, but when Limmer (14) fell in the 40th over, any chance of a miraculous win faded and the team’s resolve changed to help Cearnes reach three figures.

Dean Wright valiantly sacrificed his wicket after a horrendous call for a run would have left Cearnes stranded on 98.

Cearnes finally reached his century in the 43rd over to a standing ovation from the crowd as Louth reached a respectable 217-6 from their allocation with Cearnes unbeaten on 102.

On Saturday, the Second XI visit Old Lincolnians.

Thanks to club sponsors Kenwick Park, and to matchball sponsors Tetney Golf Club.