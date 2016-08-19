Louth leisure centre to host I am Team GB Sports Fun Day

Magna Vitae is celebrating the Britain’s Olympic sporting successes by hosting an I am Team GB Sports Fun Day at the Meridian Leisure Centre, in Louth on Saturday, August 27.

‘I am Team GB’ is a National Lottery and ITV-supported celebration to recognise the support the country is giving to Team GB during Rio 2016.

The event starts at 11am and is open to everyone. The day’s activity programme includes an array of sporting taster sessions, including a climbing wall, badminton, table tennis and Finding Dory swimming sessions.

It will also feature Water Walkerz, Jedi Training, craft and exercise classes, and a barbecue, running through until 5pm.

Entry is just £3 per person, and free for under 5s, which includes access to all taster sessions on offer throughout the day.

There will also be an opportunity for teams to put themselves forward to compete in races and challenges to become East Lindsey’s Olympic champions for top prizes.

Magna Vitae’s operations manager Naomi Baker said: “This is a great opportunity to try a new sport, have fun with friends and enjoy the facilities we have to offer with the whole family.”

Those wishing to enter a team must register in advance, at a cost of £20 per team of six which also includes access to the taster activities.

Teams are limited to a maximum of six members and must include a minimum of two over 16s.

To find out, more visit www.magnavitae.org/TeamGBSportsDay

To register a team, please call the Meridian Leisure Centre on (01507) 607650.