Louth Taverners: County quartet help Taverners skittle Skegness

Louth Cricket Club Taverners bounced back from defeat in their opening two games with a resounding victory on Sunday.

They fielded a blend of juniors and experienced seniors with four county players at opposite ends of the age spectrum - Alex Bell and Saifullah from the Lincs under 15s squad, and skipper Zubair Ahmed and Mohammad Waheed from Lincolnshire’s over 50s squad.

Louth CC Third XI, from left, back - Steve Wright, Patrick Byrne, Steve Sandy, Paul Rowe, Kev Simmonds, Fergus Ringland, Dean Wright; front - Drew Simmonds, Helen Bell (scorer), Matt Leeming (capt), Bailey Wright, Alex Bell EMN-170522-101103002

Skegness won the toss and batted first in overcast conditions with the home skipper not unhappy with the decision.

Bell, making his senior Sunday debut, opened the bowling and had immediate success when Bowser was caught magnificently by Zubair at mid-on with a low, one-handed effort.

Skegness’ dangerous batsman Reece Brant joined King and started to build the innings, but with the score on 30, King drove Bell to Zubair for another low catch.

Brant started to counter-attack, but tried a shot too many and top edged to point where Dean Wright took an excellent running catch, giving Bell his third wicket.

Zubair replaced Bell after his excellent spell, and had success in his first over, as his good line and length kept the pressure on the batsman, as did Waheed’s leg spin from the other end, and wickets fell regularly.

Saifullah (4-1-10-3), another Taverners debutant, took a wicket with his first ball of off-spin, courtesy of a good catch by Xander Pitchers.

Waheed (8-1-10-2) kept up the pressure as the visitors were finally bowled out for a below-par 72 in 31.3 overs, with Bell finishing with excellent figures of 8-0-22-3, while Zubair finished with 6.3-1-12-2.

Louth’s chase began well, but at the cost of two early wickets, Tom Law (1) and Amol Chingale (9).

At 19/2, Skegness thought they had a chance of making inroads, but Wright (17 not out) batted with patience and Henry Tye’s aggression (32 not out) saw Louth across the line in just 11.3 overs.

The Taverners host Brocklesby Park on Sunday looking to continue their winning form.

Both sides wish to thank Helen and Megan Bell for a wonderful tea, and Louth CC sponsor Kenwick Park Estate.

* Louth CC Third XI travelled to Immingham on Saturday to take on Cleethorpes Fourths in the Lincolnshire County League Division Four.

With the forecast of heavy rain showers later in the afternoon, Louth won the toss and batted to try and make the most of the conditions.

Starting brightly at five runs an over, Steve Wright made a quickfire 33 before falling to Leafe’s good catch.

Steve Sandy continued with confident and measured batting, but steadily lost partners over the remaining overs, finishing on 85 not out with several fine boundaries in a final flourish.

There were also notable cameos from the young Alex Bell and Drew Simmonds as Louth posted a very defendable 181-9.

The heavens then opened and over the tea interval parts of the outfield became so wet it was too dangerous to continue.

Louth Third XI return to action in three weeks at Haxey looking to continue their bright start to the season.