Louth Taverners crush Cleethorpes to strengthen runners-up hopes

Have your say

Louth CC Taverners boosted their hopes of a second-placed finish in the East Lindsey League by beating Cleethorpes in their final game on Sunday.

Taverners won the toss and batted on a sunny afternoon at London Road with young Alex Bell and Khawar Naeem putting on a good opening stand of 40 before Naeem was bowled by Zielinskey for an aggressive 20, including four boundaries.

This brought in the hard-hitting Imran Cheema, who followed up his previous week’s century with another entertaining innings, opening his account with a massive six.

He continued to attack in his usual way and soon surpassed Bell who rotated the strike well as Cheema raced to 50 in 33 balls.

He was finally out for 81 off just 50 balls, hitting seven fours and six maximums in an 108-run partnership.

Henry Tye joined Bell with the score on 156-2 in 27 overs and he also scored quickly with some fine pull shorts to make 43 off 32 balls.

Bell completed a well-deserved 50 in a 65-run stand before Steve Sandy added a quickfire 13 off eight balls as Louth closed on 245-4 from their 40 overs with Bell (pictured) carrying his bat for an unbeaten 75.

Cleethorpes’ reply began slowly, scoring eight in five overs against good bowling from Harry King and Naeem.

The visitors were soon in trouble at 16-2 in eight overs thanks to Paul Rowe’s sharp run-out and King bowling S. Baker.

Two more wickets soon fell and at 49-4 in 16 overs it seemed Cleethorpes might be bowled out cheaply.

But J. Baker (79) and 56 by Mansfield (56) put on a stand of 116 which was ended when Waheed had Baker caught behind by Tye (165-5).

Waheed (4 for 34) bamboozled the lower order with his leg spin to bowl out Cleethorpes for 172 in 37.2 overs.

A maximum-point haul lifted Taverners into second spot.

Louth Tavs now start the defence of their T20 title on Sunday against league leaders Tetford in a quarter-final match at London Road.

Finals day takes place at Alford on September 10.

The club thanks sponsors Kenwick Park Estate for their continued support.