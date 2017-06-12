Louth Taverners ease past South Bank

Louth CC Taverners hosted South Bank for their East Lindsey League fixture on Sunday on a cloudy, but dry afternoon at London Road.

Louth’s stand-in skipper Naeem won the toss and elected to bat first with Louth overseas player Xander Pitchers opening the innings with Amol.

They had a good opening partnership of 46 before Amol was out LBW to Walker.

Louth’s second wicket fell at 71 with Pitchers still at the crease, hitting some beautiful shots to bring up his 50.

Dean Wright joined hom at the crease and they added a partnership of 70 before Wright was dimissed for a well-played 20 to leave Louth 141-3 after 26 overs.

With 14 overs left, the Namibian international took a more aggressive approach to complete his second century for the club, making 100 not out with 11 boundaries and three sixes when he had to retire with cramp.

Henry Tye joined Bailey Wright (18) and took over from where Pitchers had left off with a quickfire 50, hitting 12 boundaries to finish on 61 not out as Louth posted an above-par score of 227-5.

South Bank started their chase and Naeem had an early success with the score on 10.

The visitors lost wickets regularly to both spin and pace with young off -spinner Paul Rowe bowling an excellent line and length to finish with figures of 5-0-11-3.

Reggie Koen (4-1-10-3) kept the pressure on from the other end with accuracy and pace as South Bank were bowled out for 77 in 26 overs, giving Louth a well-deserved victory.

The Taverners host reigning league champions Tetford on Sunday.

Thanks to club sponsors Kenwick Park Estate.