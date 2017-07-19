A Silver Division win for Park Ladies’ Sue

Have your say

Unfavourable weather reports didn’t deter Kenwick Park’s Ladies as they saw an impressive turnout for their medal competition.

Sue Fisher won the Silver Division with her nett 77, while Ranka Cartledge’s nett 75 topped the Bronze Division.

Third overall was Anne Walker, who came in with a nett 77, and the nine-hole stableford competition was won by Jill Done, on 16 points.

Unfortunately, the weather forecast proved accurate at Ashby Decoy Golf Club, where the Kenwick Ladies B team had to combat torrential rain as well as their opponents on their way to a hard-fought draw.

Kenwick’s Seniors started a busy week with a tricky away match at Sleaford Golf Club.

Although the home team got off to a positive start, Kenwick emerged as the comeback kings with an overall win of 4.5-3.5.

On the same day, five ex senior captains represented the club in the annual Lincolnshire Seniors Past & Present Captains competition at Elsham Golf Club, with more than 130 players taking part.

They returned trophy-less but content after another finely organised event.

On Wednesday, the Seniors team travelled the short distance to Louth Golf Club for their return derby.

As the greens sped up under the blistering eye of the summer sun, the home team used local knowledge to their advantage and putted much better to win the match with a thumping 7.5-0.5 victory.

Kenwick Park took a step closer to making it four titles on the trot as they progressed to the LUGC Bramley Finals.

Billy Wright performed under pressure to win his play-off hole with a birdie at the par three second, capitalising on Sam Done’s earlier 5&4 triumph against James Dair.

Sam, Billy and Olly Lea now head to Seacroft in August for the final challenge.

Ian and Barry Johnson (Lincoln) scored a tremendous 47 points to win the Men’s Invitation Day, finishing a point clear of Gary Spencer and Lee Mamwell (Louth) on 46 points.

Mark Fairburn (Louth) was delighted to make a rare hole in one on the second hole as his nine iron found its way to the bottom of the cup.