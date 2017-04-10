Ace lights up Kenwick Park’s win over Louth GC

Rivalries were renewed in the annual Louth town match, as Kenwick Park played host to their neighbours over a 27-hole format.

In a competitive, but social competition, Kenwick retained the bragging rights with a 14-10 win, but the highlight of the day was a maiden hole-in-one for the hosts’ Sam Done.

Done aced the 160-yard par three second hole with a mighty eight iron tee shot.

* The Kenwick Park ladies got off to a great start in their first qualifier of the year last Tuesday.

Ann Walker stole the show in the Silver Division, scoring an unassailable 37 points, with Sue Fisher hot on her heels with a tally of 35.

In the Bronze Division, Allison Cook continued her fantastic start to the season, storming away from the rest of the field with a terrific 40 points to earn promotion up into the Silver section next week.

Bridget Hardaway came second with an impressive total of 36 points, and the nine-hole winner was Lyn Munroe with 17 points.

* Kenwick Park golfers’ generosity was again demonstrated in last week’s popular J and M Trophy.

The event is sponsored by Jean and Martin Sizer who provide all the trophies and prizes.

The players donated a total of £337, which will be split between the charities of the lady captain and senior captain.

Lesley Walmsley, Linda Cahalin, Rob Houlton, and John Teanby combined well to emerge the winning team with 87 points.

Four points behind them in second place was Julie Harvey, Noreen Bradford, Jim Dinsdale and John Moody, while Patsy Clark, Helen Sherratt, Roger Culpin and Trevor Hayward scored 82 points to clinch third place on countback.