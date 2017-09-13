Ace Ryan moves into the top 20

Tennis ace Ryan Scaman has performed fantastically this summer, earning a national top-20 ranking.

Ryan, who helped Lincolnshire’s 12 and unders reach the national finals this year, recently won the consolation event at the Grade 1 National Championships in Bournemouth.

He and Marcus Witt both brought county titles home to Louth Tennis Centre this year, with Will Dunning, Aidan Parker and Anna Maria Broskov Larsen finshing as runners-up.

The club’s teams - ranging in age groups from nine and unders to veterans - have performed well recently, with Division One victories for the under 14 boys and ladies’ veterans.

Strong finishes are also looking likely for teams in the county leagues.

To find out how you can get involved with Louth Tennis Centre, and all their various squads and social tennis events, contact Janet on 01507 609 523.