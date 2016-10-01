Ace Ryan scoops two titles

Louth Tennis Club enjoyed numerous successes at this years Lincolnshire County Closed Junior Championships, with a high level of representation throughout the age groups.

In the girls’ events, Jess Dyson was runner up in the under 10 Mixed Tournament.

Anna Maria Broskov Larsen won the Plate Tournament in the under 18 girls.

In the boys’ competitions, Ryan Scaman was the standout player with some good performances.

In the under 12s Ryan won the tournament, dropping only three games in four rounds and winning the final against a player two ratings higher.

Thomas Dyson played really well and was runner-up in the Plate Tournament.

In the under 14 boys, Ryan reached the final, eventually losing to a player seven ratings higher.

To cap a great tournament Ryan then won the under 14 doubles with his partner.

Good performances also came from Aidan Parker, who reached the under 14 boys’ semi-final and Harrison Tuite, who won the Plate and was runner-up to Ryan in the doubles final.

The under 16s boys saw Marcus Witt lose in the semi-final and Oliver Lyon and then produce a great performance to win the Plate.

In the under 18s, club member Henry Beesley cruised to victory without losing a set and then won the under 18s doubles with his partner.