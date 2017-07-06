Alford rider Emma Bristow ready to take on the world

Trials rider Emma Bristow is to turn her attentions to the world championships after a busy weekend on the domestic scene last weekend.

The Alford rider competed in two British championship events, starting with round five of the main British Championship where the slippery natural stream terrain of Ruby Rocks in Devon awaited the riders.

Emma Bristow finished just outside the top 10 against the men in the latest round of the British Championships EMN-170507-172521002

Drawing an early start position, Bristow did not enjoy the best of starts on the slippery rocks and knew she had work to do to earn a top 10 position in this hotly-contested class.

Laps two and three were a huge improvement and showed good lap scores competitive with the top eight in the class,

Emma finished in 12th position overall in the Expert class to earn some much-needed championship points.

“I felt much more at home on the second and third laps,” she said. “It’s a very competitive class and my aim is to be consistently in the top 10.

“The last two laps clicked for me and I started riding like I know I can.

“I’m a little disappointed with 12th, but my training is going well. I feel I have unfinished business in this championship and I’m desperate to show what I can do in the class among the boys!”

She then headed to the south-east for the fourth round of the Ladies’ British Championship the following day.

The trial was much different from the day before with steep banks and slippery cambers.

But a faultless first lap over the challenging sections gave Bristow a flying start.

She went on to ride the second lap for three marks and then picked up five on the third and final lap where the testing section eight caught out the whole field.

The Lincolnshire rider was the clear winner by 25 marks as she heads into the opening two rounds of the world championships across the Atlantic.

“It was nearly a perfect day,” she added. “I felt confident and really strong on the bike.

“I thought today was fantastic training for the USA at the end of the month and this is where my focus lies now.

“I feel like I’m on form and looking forward to the next few weeks.”