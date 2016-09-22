Ashley Blinds offer their support to classic riders

At this year’s Classic TT held on The Isle Of Man, Louth business Ashley Blinds were the premier sponsors of the Diddlyincs racing team.

The team competed in the Classic 350 on a Drixton Honda, the Classic 500 on a Petty Manx Norton and a Drixton Honda and the Classic Superbike on a Suzuki RG500.

Diddylincs ended the event with three bronze replicas and a did-not-finish, which is pretty good going considering the high level of competition.

Preparation has now started for next year, with Ashley Blinds hoping to be sponsors once again for a fourth year

Pictured are rider Richard Lambourne and Ashley Blinds owner Paul Ashley on the Glencutchery Road warming up the RG500.